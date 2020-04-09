Careem Captains to Facilitate Government and Charities by Delivering Essentials at Doorsteps

Careem, the internet platform for the greater middle east and Pakistan, partners with renowned charity organisations such as Rizq and Karachi Relief Trust to support relief efforts by delivering ration bags to communities at their doorstep across major cities in the country.

To come to their aid, Careem is delivering up to 300 ration bags put together by respective charities for deserving families on a daily basis and is expected to scale up. More than 1500 ration bags have been delivered by Careem captains so far and the number continues to increase as more charities join the cause.

Earlier last week, Careem also joined the Government of Punjab (GoP) in their efforts to create awareness by asking citizens to ‘Stay at Home’ by opting for deliveries of groceries and educating citizens about the government’s tele-medicine helpline for medical related queries.

Zeeshan Hasib Baig, Country General Manager Careem Pakistan commented, “This is Careem’s mission of simplifying and improving the lives of people in action, with our teams across the country collaborating with credible charities to help deliver essential items to those in need keeping in mind restricted mobility of people.”

“We believe both private and public entities can be supported by our large captain base and at the same time generate much needed income support for daily wage captains.” Mr. Zeeshan continued.

The partnerships have facilitated government and credible organizations to continue their incredible efforts while maintaining social distancing protocols as people receive help from private and government entities sitting at home with minimum risk of exposure. It has also helped control crowds from gathering and risking further spread of the disease.