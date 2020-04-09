Fauji Foundation Appoints Waqar Ahmed Malik as CEO/MD

The Fauji Foundation has appointed Waqar Ahmed Malik as their new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

The announcement was made through a notification by the Fauji Foundation:

Malik’s corporate & business experience spans over 30 years across three continents. He is a specialist in Strategy, Corporate/Business leadership and Board Governance as his professional experience includes managing and leading businesses in the petrochemicals, consumer and the life sciences industry.

Waqar is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants from England & Wales and an Alumnus of the Harvard Business School and INSEAD.

His career began with the ICI Plc group based in the United Kingdom and then Akzo Nobel in the Netherlands where he was provided an opportunity to work in Europe and the Americas.

In Pakistan, Malik was appointed as the Country Head of ICI Plc’s operations in Pakistan, the largest foreign investment in the chemical sector at the time. For over 10 years, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of ICI Pakistan Limited and also the CEO and Chairman of Lotte Pakistan limited (formerly Pakistan PTA Limited).

He moved on from ICI Pakistan Limited in December 2012 post divestment of majority shareholding of the foreign sponsor in ICI Pakistan Limited to a local group.

Malik also has experience in managing functional teams as well as leading large and complex manufacturing based operations.

His previous engagements included; Board director, Chairman Audit Committee, and member of Human Resource Committee at State Bank of Pakistan, President of the Overseas Chamber of Commerce & Industry, President of Management Association of Pakistan, director at Pakistan Business Council, director at IGI Insurance Limited, member of Board of Governors at Lahore University of Management Sciences, trustee at Duke of Edinburgh Trust Pakistan and member of Board at Indus Valley School of Art.