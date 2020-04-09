foodpanda Provides Meals and Financial Support to the Unsung Heroes Amidst the Outbreak Of COVID-19

Due to the increased outbreak of Coronavirus in Pakistan, law enforcement agencies have incorporated strict measures urging locals to stay at home. This has upended the lives of many, including medical staff, daily wagers and the underprivileged who make ends meet for their families by working every day.

Since the outbreak of the novel COVID-19, streets have been deserted leaving behind armed forces as they monitor them, and hospitals receiving a high number of COVID-19 patients with medical staff working round the clock to help them combat the disease. Amidst the spread of pandemic, foodpanda is one of the few companies to have taken multiple measures to give back to society in the economic flux, promising to stand by every individual.

With most businesses shut, the biggest struggle daily wagers are currently facing is financial instability, but foodpanda’s initiative to provide them with financial support during these testing times is surely one of the best gestures a company has made till date.

foodpanda has partnered with multiple NGOs including Saylani Welfare Trust, JDC, Food saver, Al-Khidmat Foundation, and United Nations Associations of Pakistan (UNAP) and hospitals like Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, Indus Hospital, to financially support daily wagers across the country as they provide monetary support to the NGOs, enabling them to support daily wagers.

The registered NGOs and hospitals will fall under the category of restaurants on the foodpanda app with a dedicated swimlane to raise funds for these respective organizations.

On adding the amount for donation, foodpanda customers will be provided with the option of making an online donation through the app or personally handing over the money to the foodpanda hero at their doorstep. foodpanda customers will also be updated on a weekly basis about the details of the total amount collected and number of daily wagers served, to add credibility.

As part of their foodpanda Cares initiative, foodpanda aims to provide meals to frontline workers of the medical staff and armed forces who have risked their lives to ensure safety of locals.

The food delivery platform has already distributed more than 8000 meals in the past few days in Lahore, scaling it further to other cities including Karachi and Islamabad. Disinfectant walk-through gates will be installed outside hospitals to help fight COVID. To help donations reach a wider scale, foodpanda has collaborated with Awaaz, a crowdfunding app, to increase the volume of donations across the cities.

At a time like this, foodpanda is prioritizing the well-being of its stakeholders by providing them earning support, while celebrating the frontline workers by distributing meals as a gesture of appreciation for their measures to help the society.

By doing so, they have given daily wagers and frontline workers hope for a brighter and secure future. Pakistan’s largest online food delivery platform strongly encourages everyone to stay at home and promises to help the society in all ways possible, further re-assuring that #foodpandacares.