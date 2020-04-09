Foreign Exchange Companies Collect $10 Million Remittance in Two Days

Foreign exchange companies operating in major cities have arranged $10 million on the account of remittances in just two days after they were allowed to operate during the lockdown.

Recently, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) allowed foreign exchange companies to resume business in order to facilitate relatives of overseas Pakistanis to receive remittances from various countries.

“Almost 50 percent of the exchange companies have started operations after the SBP’s permission while ensuring safety measures in our branches across the country,” said Malik Bostan, Chairman Foreign Exchange Companies of Pakistan (ECAP).

We demanded the central bank for the opening of the money transfer companies mainly for the people who rely on income from relatives in foreign countries.

Bostan said the remittances are constricted due to lockdown, putting pressure on the rupee and the foreign exchange reserves.

After the permission in just two days, exchange firms have managed to receive around $10 million worth of remittances. The step could provide relief to beneficiaries badly hit by coronavirus pandemic.

The smooth inflows of remittance is likely to help stabilize local currency, which has been under pressure since last month because of foreign portfolio outflows from the country, he added.

SBP Executive Director Irfan Ali said last week that the government might direct provincial governments not to close down the branches of exchange companies licensed by the SBP and let them continue their operations as they are financial service providers like banks.

“The SBP has already advised exchange companies to observe all necessary measures to avoid spread of COVID-19,” Ali said in a letter to the government on April 3.

“In response, a number of overseas Pakistanis are sending funds from overseas to support immediate families, extended families, and friends, therefore, SBP has advised exchange companies to receive such transactions and deliver proceeds to beneficiaries in Pakistan,” Ali added.