Global Coronavirus Cases Exceed 1.5 Million As Pakistan’s Spike Continues

The number of Covid-19 cases in the world has crossed 1.5 million with the United States and the United Kingdom suffering the highest number of deaths in a single day since the outbreak began. Global deaths due to the virus have surged past 88,000 while recoveries stand at over 330,000.

The speed of coronavirus deaths has shocked doctors as New York toll hits new high. Both USA and Spain are approaching a bleak 15,000 fatality mark surpassed only by Italy that has reported nearly 18,000 deaths so far. With almost 11,000 and 7,000 deaths respectively, France and UK are also scrambling to contain the pandemic and its deadly impact. Iran’s toll has also crossed the 4,000 mark as the virus shows no signs of abating there too.

Pakistan Covid-19 cases have exceeded 4,330 with 63 deaths reported so far. The fatality rate, however, is not as high in Pakistan or other less developed countries of South Asia and Africa as it is in some of the most developed economies. Experts are finding out whether the TB vaccine is the reason behind Covid-19’s less deadly effect is the underdeveloped world.

Here are the latest updates:

11.30 am Situation Report: 248 new cases and 5 deaths reported in 24 hours Pakistan saw 248 new coronavirus cases yesterday, with another 5 deaths reported across Pakistan. The number is slightly higher than the 208 new cases that were reported a day earlier. Out of 248 cases, 141 were reported in Punjab, while Sindh saw 50 new cases and KP followed with 31 new coronavirus cases on April 9th, 2020. With 248 new cases, the growth rate of positive coronavirus cases reached 6.13%, while doubling period stood at 16.28 days. Read the full report here. 11.15 am Gilgit to observe 2-day limited curfew In a bid to curtail the novel coronavirus pandemic, Gilgit will observe a limited 4-hour curfew on Thursday (today) and Friday between 11am and 3pm, Gilgit’s information secretary Shams Mir confirms. No business or public movement will be allowed during the curfew time. 11.00 am Country-wide lockdown unlikely to end on April 14: Sheikh Rashid Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Wednesday said that the country-wide lock down is unlikely to end on April 14. Addressing a press conference, the minister said that Pakistan Railways is incurring a loss of more than Rs. 1 billion each week due to the lockdown. “It does not seem the lockdown will ease by April 14. If the lockdown ends and Prime Minister allows, Railways will resume 22 trains”, he said, adding that the freight trains are being operated as planned. Read full story here. 10.45 am President Alvi clarifies use of N-95 mask that earned doctors’ ire News footage and photographs of President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi wearing an N-95 mask at a meeting sparked serious criticism in the health circles as recently doctors demanding the protective gear in Quetta had been thrashed by the police. President Alvi has responded by saying that he was re-using the N-95 mask that was given to him in China. As a Dr I am strongly aware of misuse & wastage. I was re-using the N-95 mask that was given to me in China. Finally its strap broke y/day so in next mtng @ WingCmdr Noman Akram Shaheed's house you see me wearing regular public mask. I hope my clarification finds equal billing 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bXDLHnwe4d — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) April 9, 2020 10.30 am Zafar Mirza sets up DRAP committee to test locally manufactured ventilators I established DRAP Expert Committee on ventilators last wk. At a great speed they have already produced “Fast Track Acceptance Test Procedure for Locally Developed Mechanical Ventilators for COVID-19”. Thanks. Document will be available at https://t.co/BhAEJB0fTl <278> — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) April 9, 2020 10.00 am NEW CASES: Islamabad 19, GB 2 Islamabad has reported 19 new coronavirus cases with its tally now reaching 102. Confirmed coronavirus cases in Gilgit Baltistan have also risen to 213 with the addition of 2 new cases. 8.00 am 2 more deaths, 33 new cases reported in KP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 2 more coronavirus deaths in the province taking the toll to 20. At least 33 new cases were reported in KP bringing its total to 560, confirmed provincial health and finance minister Taimur Khan Jhagra. Pakhtunkhwa #coronavirus update, end of day April 8. 560 total cases

