Govt Extends Foreigners’ Visas to April 30

The government has announced to extend the visas of foreigners staying in Pakistan to April 30 due to the suspension of international flight operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Interior Ministry said that the decision was taken while keeping in view the interest of the public.
A notification issued was by the Ministry on Wednesday which stated that the competent authority has approved the validity of all types of visas issued to foreign nationals who are currently in Pakistan.
The notification states,
In view of the outbreak of Coronavirus and as a means or mitigating the spread of the Virus through any interaction with the public at large, the Competent Authority has been pleased to approve that validity of all types of visas issued to foreign nationals who are currently in Pakistan, that have expired since 15th March 2020 and are due to expire by 30th April 2020 shall be deemed to be valid till 30th April 2020.