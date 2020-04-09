Haripur Doctors Start Free Medicine Home Delivery Using A Drone

Doctors in Haripur have turned to technology to ensure immuno-compromised patients stay indoors and are provided with essential medical supplies during lockdown imposed due to Coronavirus.

15 doctors of the DHQ Hospital in Haripur have bought a drone and started delivering medicines to heart, kidney, and eye patients at their doorsteps through the drone.

Patients struggling with heart, kidney, and eye conditions are at increased risk of contracting Coronavirus as their immune system is already weak. This way, those patients will stay at home and come in minimal human contact, bringing down their chances of catching the disease, said MS DHQ while explaining the rationale behind the initiative.

Moreover, these doctors have also decided to offer telemedicine services free of cost during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone can call the hospital and consult with a specialist. The specialist will prescribe a medicine to the caller without any charges. The medicines will then be flown out to the patient’s address through the drone.

According to MS DHQ Hospital, if anyone cannot afford essential medicines due to the economic impact of the lockdown, they should also call them to inform and DHQ Hospital will provide them medicine and pay for all the expenses. “We will send them the medicines using the drone,” said MS DHQ.