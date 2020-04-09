Huawei Launches 65″ OLED TV With a Pop-Up Camera & Air Gestures

Huawei is still relatively new to the smart TV market as its first Honor Vision TV only launched last year. All TVs in the lineup feature Huawei’s proprietary Hongmeng OS, also known as Harmony OS and are on sale worldwide.

The Chinese telecom giant is expanding the lineup with the addition of the Huawei Vision Smart TV X65 that had been appearing in leaks for quite some time.

It has a 65-inch self-illuminating OLED display with 4k resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and a high screen to body ratio thanks to its razor-thin bezels. The TV is extremely thin as well measuring only 24.9mm. It is the first-ever large-screen device to get certified by German TUV Rheinland for eye comfort.

It is powered by Hiliscon’s new flagship SoC, the Honghu 898, which is specifically designed for TVs with large OLED displays. The processor is able to match the colors and brightness of the display to ambient light, making it more natural.

It can also seamlessly switch the screen’s refresh rate. It also comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, which is definitely overkill for a smart TV.

It has a 24MP ultra-wide-angle camera at the top which has its own NPU chips with powerful computing power for AI processing. This AI camera allows for air gestures which make it easy to control the TV without needing a remote control or voice commands.

The TV is equipped with 14 speakers at different angles to deliver a better surround sound experience. These speakers emit sound waves and receive feedback to learn the structure of the room and create a virtual spatial sound field. This helps the TV adjust sound effects according to the room’s dimensions.

The Huawei Vision Smart TV X65 will be available for a whopping $3522 once it goes for sale, it remains to be seen how it will compete with the humongous 98″ Redmi TV which only costs $2835. There is no word on availability yet but we will update this space as soon as more is revealed.