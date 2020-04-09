Microsoft Adds 2 Factor Authentication to Teams After Zoom Debacle

As a result of Coronavirus-induced lockdown, schools, colleges, universities, and workplaces around the world are being forced to work/teach remotely. Consequently, remote working software are being put to the test as the use of collaboration apps, and video conferencing tools have spiked during last month.

Microsoft teams is one of them. Initially, thanks to the sudden rise in its userbase, the platform had to face major service outages. As the number of users keeps increasing, the tech giant, in its attempt to offer uninterrupted services, has introduced several new features in an update.

The new features are:

Interoperability : users will be able to make calls and send messages from Teams to Skype and vice versa.

: users will be able to make calls and send messages from Teams to Skype and vice versa. Virtual meetings : people will be allowed to change backgrounds while on virtual meetings similar to what Teams competitor Zoom offers.

: people will be allowed to change backgrounds while on virtual meetings similar to what Teams competitor Zoom offers. Chatting : the update brings along a multi-window feature, which will allow everyone to use separate windows for each chat.

: the update brings along a multi-window feature, which will allow everyone to use separate windows for each chat. Members per team : the new version of Microsoft teams allow 10,000 members in a team. The previous limit was 5000.

: the new version of Microsoft teams allow 10,000 members in a team. The previous limit was 5000. Joining a meeting : anyone joining the meeting from a link will get options like ‘continue in the browser,’ ‘open in Teams app,’ and ‘download Teams app.’

: anyone joining the meeting from a link will get options like ‘continue in the browser,’ ‘open in Teams app,’ and ‘download Teams app.’ Security: as the platform’s competitor zoom faces cyber-security related controversies, Microsoft has added two-factor authentication, set conditional access policies, and retention policies to channels to Teams for added security.

The update has been rolled out by the company. If you have not received it yet, you will in a day or two.