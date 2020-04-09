PAF Comes to Help PIA to Bring Back Pakistanis Stranded Abroad

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on the directives of Chief Air Staff (CAS), Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, has flown in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilots from Karachi to Islamabad in its C-130 transport plane.

These pilots were crucial for a complete restoration of PIA’s special flight operations aimed at bringing back Pakistanis stranded abroad.

ALSO READ

Special PIA Flights Resume After Pilot Association Ends Strike

Since all flight operations from the Karachi airport have been halted, PIA CEO, Arshad Malik, had to request PAF to help transport the pilots. These pilots volunteered for the ongoing flight operation on humanitarian grounds despite the pressure from the pilots association.

CEO Arshad Malik thanked Chief of the Air Staff, PAF officers and staff for always stepping up in the time of need. He said that these pilots were critical for resuming flights to bring back countrymen stuck abroad.

ALSO READ

PIA Cancels International Flights After Pilots Refuse to Fly

As long as such PIA has such dedicated volunteers, the airline will never desert its people abroad and will do everything to serve this great nation, he said.

Long Live Pakistan, Long Live PIA, Long Live Pakistan Air Force.

Thanks to those pilots, PIA has managed to break the monopoly of the pilots association (PALPA) and resume special flights for the UK, Canada, UAE, Iraq, Turkey and other parts of the world where Pakistani expatriates are waiting to return to the country.