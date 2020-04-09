Pakistan Army Shoots Down Indian Spy Drone

Pakistan Army has shot down an Indian surveillance drone near Sankh Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) for violation of airspace, military’s media wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian drone had entered 600 meters inside Pakistan’s territory for aerial photography and was brought down in a swift retort by Pakistan Army.

Commenting on the development, the ISPR office said that such unwarranted actions from the Indian side will not be tolerated.

This was a complete violation of established norms and agreements between the two countries.

Last year on March 16, Pakistan Army had taken down another Indian spy drone at the Rakhchikri sector. The incident occurred weeks after Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down two Indian fighter jets in aerial combat on February 27.

Indian army’s consistent disregard for the ceasefire agreement signed back in 2003 is evident from this blatant act, the ISPR said.

Such ceasefire violations from the Indian side have become a part of the routine. On March 17, Indian forces resorted to firing with heavy weapons near the Shahkot sector along LoC, which martyred soldier, Wajid Ali, and injured a few others.

Pakistan Army retaliated strongly, destroying the firing points and inflicting heavy losses on the enemy in terms of men and material.