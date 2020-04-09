Private Schools in Islamabad Ordered to Reduce Tuition Fees by 20%

Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has directed all private educational institutes under the domain of the federal government to reduce the tuition fee by 20 percent received during holidays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A notification of the authority issued on Wednesday stated that in continuation of its letter dated: 31-03-2020 regarding the closure of all educational Institutions up to May 31, 2020, and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all private educational institutions- PEls (up to higher secondary or equivalent level) in Islamabad Capital Territory, the following SOPs are to be strictly adhered to (till May 31.2020).

All PEls must grant a concession of 20% in the monthly fee of students for the month of April and May 2020 (as a financial relief to the parents/guardians) due to nation-wide lockdown owing to the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic.

However, the said concession policy is not applicable to PEls charging monthly fee less than Rs. 5000. No PEI will collect the fee in advance except on a monthly basis. Therefore any fee challan (If already issued) in violation of this policy may be canceled and new challans for fee collection on a monthly basis are to be issued accordingly. Parents/guardians are also advised to pay the fee in a timely manner.

Services of all staff members, working in PEls (including teaching and non-teaching) are not to be terminated and staff salaries should be paid on a regular basis during the afore-stated period (till May 31. 2020).

Regarding the announcement of Cambridge’s cancellation of school examinations in May/June 2020 and subsequent policy decisions, students who want to appear in CIE’s upcoming examination (October/November 2020 Series) may be permitted in accordance with CIE’s policy. However, the rest of the students may be dealt with as per internal policy of the schools concerned.

Sindh government on Tuesday announced a 20 percent concession in tuition fees of private schools across the province for the months of April and May.

Punjab province was the first to announce such concession on April 06, when Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar announced a reduction in school fees in the province.