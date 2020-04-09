Rashid Latif Exposes Board Officials & the Real Culprits Behind Match-Fixing

Former Pakistan captain, Rashid Latif, has asked that why do players always suffer in instances of match-fixing in which cricket boards are equally responsible.

Players are just pawns, they are being utilized by the top board members.

He also claimed that the players are mere pawns who are being used by top board officials, who are at the helm of affairs in terms of fixing.

I won’t completely blame a player for fixing. The board has a larger role to play in fixing,

In a YouTube video, he also said that the boards always protect their players involved in fixing.

The cricket boards have always given support to players accused of fixing. We always blame the players. Yes, they are involved in fixing. But are cricket authorities not to be blamed as well.

The former wicket-keeper batsman also claimed that the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit urges the players to stay away from certain individuals and the players keep playing leagues around the world where franchises are owned by the same individuals.

Latif also made a remarkable claim that the franchise T20 leagues were created for the players to ‘do whatever they want’, without spoiling international cricket.

Every cricket board all over the world, have protected their players. Every country has protected their players who were found fixing matches. This is why the window of T20 cricket and franchise cricket had to be created to tell players that do whatever you want to do here, don’t do it in international cricket.

Explaining why the player involved in match-fixing always get protected, he said that some politically placed board members are somehow involved, and if there isn’t any of them involved, the player gets punished.

