Situation Report: 248 New Cases and 5 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan saw 248 new coronavirus cases yesterday, with another 5 deaths reported across Pakistan.

The number is slightly higher than the 208 new cases that were reported a day earlier.

Out of 248 cases, 141 were reported in Punjab, while Sindh saw 50 new cases and KP followed with 31 new coronavirus cases on April 9th, 2020.

With 248 new cases, the growth rate of positive coronavirus cases reached 6.13%, while doubling period stood at 16.28 days.

Since Pakistan has now adopted a new strategy where the focus is shifted towards testing while completely locking down the areas where the cases are found, it is hoped that new cases will be contained in the coming weeks.

Pakistan conducted a total of 2,737 testes in 24 hours, which is 10% lower than 3,076 tests we did yesterday, indicating that we have the testing facility, however, need wasn’t felt to conduct more tests.

Suspected new cases registered during past 24 hours stood at 2,786, which is notably higher than 2,029 recorded a day ago.

This essentially means that positive cases during next 24 hours could grow by 20% or around.

More details are in the graphs below:

New Cases

Deaths in Last 24 Hours

Overall Picture

Region Total Cases Cases in 25 Hrs Deaths in last 24 Hrs AJK 28 09 0 0 Balochistan 212 06 2 0 GB 213 01 3 0 Islamabad 102 10 1 0 KP 560 31 20 2 Punjab 2,171 141 17 1 Sindh 1,036 50 20 2 Total 4,322 248 63 5

Breakdown of Cases

Zaireen from Iran: 1,344 (31%)

Foreign Returners from Other Countries: 1,055 (24%)

Tableeghi Jamaat: 804 (19%) – 93 new cases in last 24 hours

Other Local Tranmission: 1,019 (25%)

Total Tests Conducted

Region Tests Conducted Last 24 Hours AJK 581 47 Balochistan 3,216 125 Gilgit Baltistan 1,143 16 Islamabad 3,233 137 KP 2,662 400 Punjab 23,080* 1,254 Sindh 10,981 758 Total 44,896 2,737

*Tests for Punjab are for both Public and Private Labs

Suspected Cases

Region Total Cases Last 24 Hours AJK 581 47 Balochistan 3,709 160 Gilgit Baltistan 1,211 36 Islamabad 3,233 137 KP 3,322 254 Punjab 11,741 1,394 Sindh 10,981 758 Total 34,778 2,786

Suspected cases are those who are under quarantine facility or those awaiting test results

Hospitalized / Quarantined Patients