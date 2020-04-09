Situation Report: 248 New Cases and 5 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan saw 248 new coronavirus cases yesterday, with another 5 deaths reported across Pakistan.
The number is slightly higher than the 208 new cases that were reported a day earlier.
Out of 248 cases, 141 were reported in Punjab, while Sindh saw 50 new cases and KP followed with 31 new coronavirus cases on April 9th, 2020.
With 248 new cases, the growth rate of positive coronavirus cases reached 6.13%, while doubling period stood at 16.28 days.
Since Pakistan has now adopted a new strategy where the focus is shifted towards testing while completely locking down the areas where the cases are found, it is hoped that new cases will be contained in the coming weeks.
Pakistan conducted a total of 2,737 testes in 24 hours, which is 10% lower than 3,076 tests we did yesterday, indicating that we have the testing facility, however, need wasn’t felt to conduct more tests.
Suspected new cases registered during past 24 hours stood at 2,786, which is notably higher than 2,029 recorded a day ago.
This essentially means that positive cases during next 24 hours could grow by 20% or around.
More details are in the graphs below:
New Cases
Deaths in Last 24 Hours
Overall Picture
|Region
|Total Cases
|Cases in 25 Hrs
|Deaths
|in last 24 Hrs
|AJK
|28
|09
|0
|0
|Balochistan
|212
|06
|2
|0
|GB
|213
|01
|3
|0
|Islamabad
|102
|10
|1
|0
|KP
|560
|31
|20
|2
|Punjab
|2,171
|141
|17
|1
|Sindh
|1,036
|50
|20
|2
|Total
|4,322
|248
|63
|5
Breakdown of Cases
- Zaireen from Iran: 1,344 (31%)
- Foreign Returners from Other Countries: 1,055 (24%)
- Tableeghi Jamaat: 804 (19%) – 93 new cases in last 24 hours
- Other Local Tranmission: 1,019 (25%)
Total Tests Conducted
|Region
|Tests Conducted
|Last 24 Hours
|AJK
|581
|47
|Balochistan
|3,216
|125
|Gilgit Baltistan
|1,143
|16
|Islamabad
|3,233
|137
|KP
|2,662
|400
|Punjab
|23,080*
|1,254
|Sindh
|10,981
|758
|Total
|44,896
|2,737
*Tests for Punjab are for both Public and Private Labs
Suspected Cases
|Region
|Total Cases
|Last 24 Hours
|AJK
|581
|47
|Balochistan
|3,709
|160
|Gilgit Baltistan
|1,211
|36
|Islamabad
|3,233
|137
|KP
|3,322
|254
|Punjab
|11,741
|1,394
|Sindh
|10,981
|758
|Total
|34,778
|2,786
- Suspected cases are those who are under quarantine facility or those awaiting test results
Hospitalized / Quarantined Patients
- Total No. of Patients Currently Admitted: 1,403
- Clinically Stable: 1,372
- In Critical Condition / On Ventilator: 31
- Quarantine at Home or Elsewhere: 2,284
- Recovered and Discharged: 572