WonderTree from Pakistan Selected for ‘Google for Startups Accelerator’ Program

Wondertree, a Karachi based startup, is among eleven businesses from around the world who are the successful applicants of Google’s Accelerator program on Sustainable Development Goals.

These startups address a wide range of social and environmental challenges and are working toward at least one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals outlined by the United Nations.

Following the call for entries, the program received applications from close to 1,200 startups from Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Among the entries from all around the world, WonderTree became the only start up from Pakistan to win.

WonderTree is a tech company whose flagship project is called “WonderGames”.

Using Augmented Reality, WonderTree makes interactive games for motor, academic and cognitive development and education of children with special needs. Deployed in 5 cities across Pakistan, WonderTree engages 4000+ active users in 40+ schools.

It is the only company using technology to meet the special needs of the marginalized population of Pakistan. Currently, WonderTree is working towards spreading its operations in Middle East, South East Asia, and Africa.

Key features of WonderTree games include fully customizable settings, immersive experiences for different target populations and real-time clinically backed reporting. WonderTree games are designed to develop physical, cognitive, language and social skills in children with special needs.

Target users are children on various spectrum of motor and cognitive disability which include autism, down syndrome, cerebral palsy, learning disability.

WonderTree meets three Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the UN, namely SDG 3: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages, SDG 4: Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all and SDG 10: Reduce inequality within and among countries.

WonderGames are available for free trial download on their website for children with special needs.

The other selected startups are from France, Germany (2), Israel, Kenya (2), Netherlands, Nigeria, and the UK (2).

Google for Startups Accelerator is focused on sustainable development goals and is geared towards social impact startups working to create a healthier and more sustainable future. The accelerator provides access to training, products and technical support. Startup founders will work with Google engineers and receive mentoring from over 20 teams at Google, as well as outside experts and local mentors.