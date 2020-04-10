Ban on Domestic & International Flights Extended by 10 Days

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has extended the ban on domestic and international flights for ten more days.

The latest extension means that Pakistan’s airspace will remain closed for all inbound and outbound flights till April 21. Previously, the ban was supposed to end Saturday, April 11.

ALSO READ

Airblue Suspends All Domestic and International Flights

The Aviation Division has issued a notification in this regard.

However, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) special flight operations to bring back Pakistanis stranded abroad will continue. Moreover, domestic flights from between Islamabad, Gilgit, and Skardu will continue as usual.

Besides this notification, another NOTAM has been released from the Aviation Division extending a ban on the entry of private and chartered planes for the said period.

ALSO READ

PIA to Increase Special Flights to Evacuate Pakistanis Stranded Abroad

The ban will also extend to helicopters and chartered flights of provincial chief ministers, as well as small aircraft of various flying clubs.