Coronavirus: Pakistan’s Largest Social Assistance Program Underway as Country Fights the Pandemic

The largest social assistance program in the country’s history was rolled out on Thursday to lessen impact of the virus lockdown on impoverished communities. Under the program, cash handouts worth around Rs 144 billion will be made in a bid to counter the economic fallout of the Covid-19 crisis.

Around 40 million people received text messages for collection of the amount on the first day of cash distribution under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program. Up to 17,000 branches of two designated banks – Habib Bank Limited and Bank Al-Falah – are disbursing the payments, in addition to 3,000 camp sites established by provinces.

The virus lockdowns across Pakistan have taken a heavy toll on the earnings of daily-wagers. While a few big industries have been allowed to resume operations, the country largely remains shut adversely affecting the poor. So far, the pandemic has affected over 4,500 in Pakistan while claiming 66 lives as the country exhausts its resources in the fight.

Here are the latest updates:

11.00 am Coronavirus recoveries reach 727 in Pakistan With the addition of 200 new recoveries, Pakistan’s tally of patients recovered from the novel coronavirus now stands at 727. 10.45 am New Coronavirus Cases in Pakistan Islamabad: 5

GB: 5

AJK: 2

Punjab: 55

KP: 65 Pakhtunkhwa #coronavirus update, end of day April 9. – 620 cases (552 provincial, 68 zaireen) including 65 new cases.

– 128 recoveries (64 provincial, 64 zaireen).

– 22 deaths (21 provincial, 1 zaireen), 2 new deaths 3687 tests conducted in all. pic.twitter.com/2kVUuQZbv7 — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) April 10, 2020 9.30 am Up to 150 members of the Saudi royal family infected with coronavirus: report According to The New York Times, as many as 150 members of the Saudi Arabian royal family may have been infected with coronavirus. The infections are supposedly a key element in the Saudi decision to announce a ceasefire in Yemen, where Riyadh has been battling Iran-backed Houthi rebels on behalf of the country’s deposed president since 2015. Saudi Arabia reported its first coronavirus case six weeks ago. There have now been 2,932 confirmed cases in the kingdom, with 41 deaths and 631 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University. 9.00 am US cautiously optimistic as coronavirus curve appears to flatten US health officials made cautiously optimistic noises about coronavirus despite high death tolls Thursday, suggesting Americans might be able to take summer holidays, as falling hospitalization rates hint at a turning point in the battle against COVID-19. With unemployment skyrocketing and the economy tanking, President Donald Trump is keen to lift social confinement measures and get the United States open for business again as soon as possible. Trump’s top pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci warned America cannot be reopened overnight due to the threat of further waves of infections, but said it could be up and running again by the summer months. -AFP 8.00 am Govt okays clinical trial of plasma therapy, locally made ventilators While the number of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the country has risen to 4,500, the government has taken some major decisions, including approval of clinical trials of plasma therapy and locally made ventilators for treatment of critically ill patients and permission for manufacturing of sanitizers and production of Chloroquine, the medicine for malaria. On the other hand, the government has come under criticism over its decision to allow export of Chloroquine as Pakistan is located in the ‘malaria belt’ and the medicine is being experimented as a possible treatment for Covid-19. -Dawn 3.00 am UK’s Boris Johnson out of intensive care as condition improves U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care as his condition improves, his office said. Johnson remains in the hospital “where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery,” his office said in an emailed statement on Thursday evening. “He is in extremely good spirits.” Johnson, 55, announced he was isolating with coronavirus on March 27, and was admitted to St. Thomas’s hospital in London on April 5 after struggling to shake off the symptoms. He was moved to intensive care the following evening when his condition worsened, and was given oxygen but not put on a ventilator. 2.00 am CM Sindh’s brother in law succumbs to coronavirus My deepest condolences to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah @MuradAliShahPPP and his family on the sad demise of his brother in Law Syed Mehdi Shah who lost his life fighting with Coronavirus for last 3 weeks. — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) April 9, 2020

