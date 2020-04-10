Cristiano Ronaldo to Become 1st Billionaire Footballer Thanks to Social Media

Cristiano Ronaldo is on his way to becoming the first footballer to have earned $1 billion during his career.

Juventus’s talisman will be the third billionaire athlete after golf star Tiger Woods and boxer Floyd Mayweather.

The 35-year-old, despite taking a 4 month pay cut after Juventus’s management announced cost-cutting measures amid Coronavirus pandemic, will become a billionaire this year.

ALSO READ

Javed Miandad Almost Played for Pakistan Again When He Was the Head Coach

In 2019, the Portuguese captain earned $109 million in football income and remained the game’s 2nd highest-paid player after Lionel Messi. Ronaldo earned $44 million last year from different commercial deals.

In his first year in the Italian league, Ronaldo made $33 million only from paid Instagram posts for different brands.

Ronaldo boasts 420 million followers across Twitter, Facebook, and a single advertised post earns him $1 million.

Moreover, the Portuguese earned around $45 million last year through different modeling deals for new products.

ALSO READ

Don’t Need A Tutorial from You of All People: Ramiz Raja Lashes Out at Shoaib Malik

Thanks to his brand CR7, Ronaldo exclusively earned about $110 million only in 2019.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ronaldo also donated $1.7 million to a hospital in his hometown.

Back in 2009, Tiger Woods became the 1st billionaire athlete while Floyd Mayweather achieved the feat in 2017.