Don’t Need A Tutorial from You of All People: Ramiz Raja Lashes Out at Shoaib Malik

After the verbal spat between Mohammad Hafeez and Mickey Arthur, the war of words between Shoaib Malik and Ramiz Raja is getting more intense.

The cricketer-turned-commentator has now hit back at Malik after his tweet, saying he won’t be retiring anytime soon when it comes to speaking his mind on Pakistan cricket and seeing it back on top.

The former captain replied to Malik in a series of two tweets:

@realshoaibmalik @MHafeez22 1-retire gracefully .. from what ?.. speaking my mind on pak cricket? Sticking my neck out for pak cricket ? Wanting pak cricket back at top ? No chance .. won’t be gracefully retiring from that ever Malik Sahib! as for ur post retirement plans .. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) April 9, 2020

Taking a dig at Malik’s age and career, the 57-year-old said that it would be tough for him to start commentating at such an age when he’s of the same age as him in 2022 and that he doesn’t need a tutorial from Malik on retirement.

@realshoaibmalik @MHafeez22 2-would be tough to start commentating in 2022 as that would make you my age almost 😜And talking of careers , don’t need a tutorial from u of all the ppl as history, which is a great teacher, would tell u that I retired while I was Captain of Pak team — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) April 9, 2020

The whole episode of trolling each other is getting to the next level. Although Hafeez hasn’t joined the banter yet, however, he would be looking for appropriate answers to hit back.

Earlier, Ramiz Raja had advised the senior duo to retire from cricket gracefully and that it would help Pakistan cricket if they retire now.

What are your thoughts on Ramiz’s response? Let us know in the comments.