Here’s Everything We Know About the Upcoming OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro

OnePlus is all geared up to launch the OnePlus 8 series next week, and like every year, anticipations and expectations are high. Since the past few months, we have seen a litany of rumors and leaks that have givens us a pretty good idea about what the series will sport.

Following the last year’s strategy, the BBK-owned OEM is expected to split its lineup between the flagship specifications at a mid-range price with the OnePlus 8 and the more polished as well as pricier true budget flagship OnePlus 8 Pro. Based on rumors, the series might also come with OnePlus 8 Lite, but we are not sure as of now.

Here’s what we know about the series so far.

Design and Display

As per leaked renders, the OnePlus 8 looks pretty much like its predecessor. The rear camera is arranged in the same fashion on a vertical housing. The only difference is the addition of a third camera lens. The smartphone will be available in Interstellar Glow, Glacial Green, and Onyx Black colors.

On the front, the manufacturer has ditched the water drop notch from the OnePlus 7 and has opted for a punch-hole instead. As far as the display is concerned, the smartphone is expected to sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 90 or 120Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, looks much like the OnePlus 7T Pro except for an added camera sensor. It will be available in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue colors.

On the display front, the smartphone is expected to come with a 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The OP 8 Pro will not come with a full display and a pop-up selfie camera, as the company has opted for a punch-hole, which is a step back from yesteryear’s flagship and is disappointing to see.

Internals and Storage

As for the innards, both the Smartphones will be driven by the top of the line Snapdragon 865 chipset topped with the latest LPDDR5 RAM standard and UFS 3.1 storage.

Among the two, the OnePlus 8 will probably come with 6 GB, 8 GB, and 12 GB RAM options coupled with 128 or 256 GB onboard storage, and the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature 8 GB and 12 GB RAM options topped with the same storage options as its younger sibling.

Cameras

According to the famous Twitter leaker Ishan Agarwal, the standard variant OnePlus 8 will boast a triple sensor rear camera with a 48 MP main sensor joined by a 16 MP shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, will feature a quad-sensor camera system with two 48 MP sensors accompanied by a 16MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens.

Both the smartphones will supposedly come with a 16 MP snapper on the front.

Battery and Pricing

In the camera leak, Ishaan Agarwal hinted that the vanilla OnePlus 8 will come with 4300 mAh battery with 30W fast charging but no wireless charging.

In contrast, the maxed-out OnePlus 8 Pro will be packed with a 4510 mAh battery backed by 30W wired and wireless charging.

The smartphones will be launched on 14th April and will go on sale by 17th April. The vanilla OnePlus 8 will cost around $868 for the base variant, and the OnePlus 8 Pro’s base variant will set users back by $1010. Both of which seem extremely expensive considering where OnePlus started.