Now Anyone Can Visit Volkswagen’s Motor Show Booth Online

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Geneva Motor show was canceled which forced automakers to showcase their cars online. Now Volkswagen has recreated the company’s pavilion as a digital motor show experience. From today onwards, people can view all the new models online.

The 360° tour allows an interactive experience enabling people to “stroll” around the booth, see the cars from all angles while also having the option to change colors and wheel rim setups.

Jürgen Stackmann, Member of the Volkswagen brand Board of Management responsible for Sales, Marketing and After-Sales said:

I am pleased that our marketing team has succeeded in making our booth available to all visitors despite the cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show. Virtually, they can experience our team’s attention to detail in the presentation of this show and our product highlights. Once again, this demonstrates that special situations call for special solutions.

All the models that were set to be showcased at the Geneva Motor Show have been digitally recreated and will allow viewers to see them in three-dimensional space. The main highlights of this are the electric vehicle ID.31, the new hybrid R2 with plug-in technology and the latest gen of the Golf, the GTI3, GTD4 and GTE5.

You can visit the show online for free and the website is available in German and English till 17th April 2020.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.