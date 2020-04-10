Pakistani Researchers Discover Certain Genes That Resist Against Coronavirus

Health experts at the Dow University of Health Sciences, Karachi, have claimed that certain variants of human genes resist against SARS-COV-2, the Coronavirus which causes COVID-19 disease.

The study published in the Journal of Medical Virology states that 2 variants of ACE2 (Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 gene) might make an individual resistant to COVID-19.

S19P and E329G are the variants of ACE2 which may fight against Coronavirus. ACE2 is the same gene to which SARS-COV-2 sticks in the initial phase of COVID-19 infection.

During the research, experts analyzed genome data of more than 1000 patients hailing from China, Latin America, the US, and Europe. The experts found that all patients had S19P and E329G in extremely small quantities. It must be noted that China, the US, Europe are the most badly hit regions by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The researchers concluded that having S19P and E329G gene variants in abundance does not guarantee immunity to the SARS-COV-2. However, it means that a patient might experience severe symptoms of COVID-19 and can completely recover only through isolation without facing the need of medical assistance.

Vice-Principal Dow College of Biotechnology, Dr. Mushtaq Hussain, has claimed that this is the first research article on COVID-19 from Pakistan that has been published in an international journal.

Vice-Chancellor Dow University, Muhammad Saeed Qureshi, has congratulated the research team on their findings and is hopeful that the research would help scientists better understand SARS-COV-2.