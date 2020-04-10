Qeemat Punjab App Free Grocery Delivery Service Now Available in More Cities

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, supply of the food and grocery items across the country has taken a hit. As a result, the shortage of supply has increased the prices of some food items, especially vegetables and fruits in some areas.

The Punjab government has decided to go smart about this situation and bring technology into use.

ALSO READ

Country-wide Lockdown is Unlikely to End on April 14: Sheikh Rashid

To ensure that people get what they want at their doorsteps, the Punjab government’s Qeemat App has extended its home delivery service of food and grocery items to several more cities of the province.

The App is now delivering all essential food items free of cost in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Chiniot, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala, and Sahiwal.

Home delivery of fruits and vegetables from Qeemat mart via Qeemat Punjab app is now available in several cities across Punjab. Download the app NOW! Android: https://t.co/9vytnfr22C pic.twitter.com/P8MHIIYAg5 — Punjab Information Technology Board (@PITB_Official) April 9, 2020

As the name goes, the App was originally built to help people keep the official rate list in check while going out for grocery shopping. However, the app started offering free home deliveries by late 2019.

The service received an overwhelming response in Rawalpindi and was expanded to more cities. The initiative is proving to be an asset during the ongoing lockdown saving lives and time of the citizens. Similar services are also on offer in the federal capital, Islamabad.

ALSO READ

Sindh Proposes Major Relief for Citizens With Emergency Relief Ordinance

Moreover, the government is also going after the large cartels responsible for creating artificial inflation by hoarding sugar and wheat. Strict action is also being taken against small traders who repeatedly violate the government-approved rates.

You can download the Qeemat Punjab app here.