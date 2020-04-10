Situation Report: 284 New Cases and 4 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan continues to fare better than expected in terms of new Coronavirus cases in the country. According to the latest official data, 284 new cases were reported in Pakistan on April 9th, slightly up from 248 cases reported a day ago.
Four new coronavirus related deaths were also reported, down from 5 the previous day.
Experts are suggesting that Pakistan is doing well in dealing with Coronavirus due to very severe lock-downs in hotspots and increased testing. However, experts say that the testing capacity needs to be expanded further.
While the numbers are low compared to many other countries, experts caution that measures and efforts need to remain intact to contain the virus. They say it will be very tricky to ease the lock-downs, as a resurgence or rapid spread is always a possibility until a vaccine is developed.
There’s more on Coronavirus numbers in the graphs and tables below:
New Coronavirus Related Deaths
Overall Picture
|Region
|Total Cases
|Cases in 24 Hrs
|Deaths
|in last 24 Hrs
|AJK
|33
|05
|0
|0
|Balochistan
|219
|07
|1
|0
|GB
|215
|02
|3
|0
|Islamabad
|107
|05
|1
|0
|KP
|620
|65
|22
|2
|Punjab
|2,279
|108
|18
|1
|Sindh
|1,128
|92
|21
|1
|Total
|4,601
|248
|66
|4
Breakdown of Cases
- Zaireen from Iran: 1,362 (30%)
- Foreign Returners from Other Countries: 1,104 (24%)
- Tableeghi Jamaat: 856 (19%)
- Other Local Transmission: 1,279 (28%)
Total Tests Conducted
|Region
|Tests Conducted
|Last 24 Hours
|AJK
|631
|50
|Balochistan
|3,405
|189
|Gilgit Baltistan
|1,266
|123
|Islamabad
|3,375
|142
|KP
|2,871
|209
|Punjab
|31,535*
|1,123
|Sindh
|11,623
|642
|Total
|54,706
|2,478
*Tests for Punjab are for both Public and Private Labs
Suspected Cases
|Region
|Total Cases
|Last 24 Hours
|AJK
|631
|50
|Balochistan
|4,009
|300
|Gilgit Baltistan
|1,334
|123
|Islamabad
|3,687
|142
|KP
|13,720
|365
|Punjab
|11,741
|1,979
|Sindh
|11,6231
|642
|Total
|38,379
|3,601
- Suspected cases are those who are under quarantine facility or those awaiting test results
Hospitalized / Quarantined Patients
- Total No. of Patients Currently Admitted: 1,402
- Clinically Stable: 1,357
- In Critical Condition / On Ventilator: 45
- Quarantine at Home or Elsewhere: 2,406
- Recovered and Discharged: 727