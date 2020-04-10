Situation Report: 284 New Cases and 4 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan continues to fare better than expected in terms of new Coronavirus cases in the country. According to the latest official data, 284 new cases were reported in Pakistan on April 9th, slightly up from 248 cases reported a day ago.

Four new coronavirus related deaths were also reported, down from 5 the previous day.

Experts are suggesting that Pakistan is doing well in dealing with Coronavirus due to very severe lock-downs in hotspots and increased testing. However, experts say that the testing capacity needs to be expanded further.

While the numbers are low compared to many other countries, experts caution that measures and efforts need to remain intact to contain the virus. They say it will be very tricky to ease the lock-downs, as a resurgence or rapid spread is always a possibility until a vaccine is developed.

There’s more on Coronavirus numbers in the graphs and tables below:

New Coronavirus Related Deaths

Overall Picture

Region Total Cases Cases in 24 Hrs Deaths in last 24 Hrs AJK 33 05 0 0 Balochistan 219 07 1 0 GB 215 02 3 0 Islamabad 107 05 1 0 KP 620 65 22 2 Punjab 2,279 108 18 1 Sindh 1,128 92 21 1 Total 4,601 248 66 4

Breakdown of Cases

Zaireen from Iran: 1,362 (30%)

Foreign Returners from Other Countries: 1,104 (24%)

Tableeghi Jamaat: 856 (19%)

Other Local Transmission: 1,279 (28%)

Total Tests Conducted

Region Tests Conducted Last 24 Hours AJK 631 50 Balochistan 3,405 189 Gilgit Baltistan 1,266 123 Islamabad 3,375 142 KP 2,871 209 Punjab 31,535* 1,123 Sindh 11,623 642 Total 54,706 2,478

*Tests for Punjab are for both Public and Private Labs

Suspected Cases

Region Total Cases Last 24 Hours AJK 631 50 Balochistan 4,009 300 Gilgit Baltistan 1,334 123 Islamabad 3,687 142 KP 13,720 365 Punjab 11,741 1,979 Sindh 11,6231 642 Total 38,379 3,601

Suspected cases are those who are under quarantine facility or those awaiting test results

Hospitalized / Quarantined Patients