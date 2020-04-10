The Date for First Ramzan in Pakistan Confirmed

This year, Pakistan is likely to welcome Ramzan 2020 amid the countrywide lockdown due to coronavirus. Because of the fear of the communicable virus, mosques across the country have been closed for the public. If the situation continues, Ramzan, a month of virtue and good deeds, will not be the same.

Most Muslim countries, like Pakistan, rely on the sighting of the crescent to start a lunar month including Ramzan. As for Ramzan moon sighting in Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (moon sighting committee) decides as to when the fasting month starts based on the visibility of the moon.

ALSO READ

ECC Approves Rs 2.5 Billion Ramzan Relief Package and Other Grants

However, scientific sources, such as the Meteorological Department, Ministry of Science & Technology’s Moon Sighting Pakistan App, and astrophysicists can predict the birth of moon weeks ahead.

In a similar development, renowned scientist and astrophysicist, Professor Dr. Shahid Qureshi, has predicted that Ramzan 2020 moon will be sighted on the evening of April 24, and the first Ramzan will fall on April 25.

According to him, the moon will be born on the morning of Thursday, April 23 (29th of Shaban). At sunset on Thursday, the moon will be only 11 hours and 32 minutes old and will be less than 5 degrees above the horizon.

ALSO READ

PIA to Incur Loss of Over Rs. 180 Million Due to Umrah Ban on Pakistanis

Interestingly, Moon Sighting App Pakistan has also predicted the same date for the first Ramzan in Pakistan

Similarly, the Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain had also revealed the starting date for Ramzan 2020 as early as on February 27. The minister stated in a tweet that the fasting month will commence on April 25.

انشااللہ رمضان المبارک کا چاند 24 اپریل کو پورے ملک میں دیکھا جا سکے گا اور25 اپریل کوپہلاروزہ ہو گا،روئت ھلال کمیٹی نے ذیعقداور رجب دونوں کی غلط تاریخ دیں 5 مارچ کو پارلیمان کی مذہبی امور کی کمیٹیوں کو بریفنگ دیں گے کہ عید اور اسلامی تہوار تقسیم نہیں اتحاد کا باعث بننے چاہئیں۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 27, 2020

Fawad also claimed that the central committee for moonsighting predicted incorrect dates for the beginning of lunar months Ziquad and Rajab.