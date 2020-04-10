Waqar Younis Doesn’t Talk to Me For Days If I Don’t Perform Well: Wahab Riaz

Cricket is a tough game for bowlers these days owing to a lot of improvisation by the batsmen and an absolutely zero margin for error. No one knows it better than fast bowler Wahab Riaz, who has to deal with not only the humiliation on the field – if he doesn’t do well – but off the field as well.

The left-arm pacer has revealed that the bowling coach, Waqar Younis, doesn’t talk to him for a long time after a dismal performance. In a live Instagram session with Waqar, Wahab requested him to go easy on him.

That’s what my motive is and I will keep doing it, but please go easy on me. At times, you get so angry with me when I don’t do good, you don’t even talk to me for a long time. ALSO READ Amir & Wahab Decided to Retire at the ‘Wrong Time’: Waqar Younis

Replying to his request, the bowling coach told that he gets angry because he has certain expectations.

I get angry because I have spent time with you since your childhood. I know you are capable but sometimes you don’t do what is required.

Talking about his fitness, the left-arm pacer said that he has 3-4 years of cricket left in him, realistically.

Earlier, Waqar had expressed his disappointment at Wahab and Mohammad Amir’s retirement right before an important Australia Test series, saying the duo ditched them meaning that the management had to opt for youngsters.

