Here’s What Mistore.pk is Doing to Fight COVID-19

Mistore.pk has taken an initiative to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic. People are taking this virus as the regular flu but it’s a very different kind of virus that has the ability to spread rapidly. So to cater to this threat Mistore.pk also thought to play its role in creating awareness regarding Coronavirus.

Smartlink Technologies has made a new tab “#StayHome #StaySafe #DefeatCOVID19” on their Mistore.pk website so that the people who visit their website can also get the correct information regarding COVID-19. This information includes precautions, myths, and symptoms of Coronavirus.

Social Media Campaign

Mistore.pk has also started a social media campaign to raise awareness for Coronavirus and they are trying to engage people with different social media posts by asking about how their quarantine is going while staying at home.

Smartlink Technologies has also extended the warranty of its smartphones. The warranties which were going to expire in the month of March, are now valid till 30th April. As customers have always been Smartlink Technologies’ number 1 priority, that’s why they thought to make it convenient for their customers and increase the warranty by one month.

For Smartlink Technologies, the safety of their employees and customers is the number 1 priority. So we appeal to you all to stay at home and stay safe. Mistore.pk is completely functional, so if you want anything, feel free to order it from Mistore.pk.