Car Sales Come to a Halt in March as Suzuki Posts Lowest Numbers in a Decade

According to the recent information released by the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturers Association (PAMA), the auto industry has seen their sales fall by more than 46.8% during the first nine months of the current fiscal year.
As per the data, the sales during July-March of the current fiscal year are at 85,330 – a fall from 160,359 when compared to the same period last year.
On a Year-to-Year basis, the picture is even grimmer with sales falling by over 70% in March of this year when compared to March 2019.
ALSO READ
These Cars Were Named the Best in World Car of the Year Awards 2020
One of the major reasons behind these dismal numbers is the Corona Virus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown with multiple car companies shutting their operations for the time being.
March was pretty bad for Suzuki which posted their lowest sales since March, 2009 with a fall of 81% in sales on YoY basis and 50% fall on a MoM basis.
|Suzuki
|March-20
|March-19
|YoY
|Feb-20
|MoM
|9MFY20
|9MFY19
|YOY
|Swift
|82
|386
|-79&
|186
|-56%
|1,548
|3,610
|-57%
|Cultus
|710
|2,253
|-68%
|1,535
|-54%
|10,555
|17,038
|-38%
|Wagon R
|310
|2,982
|-90%
|699
|-56%
|6,122
|24,582
|-75%
|Mehran
|–
|3,942
|N/A
|3
|N/A
|1,702
|26,402
|-94%
|Alto
|884
|–
|N/A
|1,620
|-45%
|27,956
|–
|N/A
|Bolan
|394
|2,144
|-82%
|719
|-45%
|4,467
|13,529
|-67%
|Ravi
|293
|2,108
|-86%
|615
|-52&
|5,953
|14,408
|-59%
|Total
|2,673
|13,615
|-81%
|5,377
|-50%
|58,303
|99,569
|-41%
ALSO READ
Japanese Car Makers Ask Govt to Delay the EV Policy
Toyota and Honda were also dismal with Toyota showing a 50% decrease on YoY basis with a 43% fall on a MoM basis.
|Toyota
|March-20
|March-19
|YoY
|Feb-20
|MoM
|9MFY20
|9MFY19
|YOY
|Corolla
|2,089
|4,741
|-56%
|3,715
|-44%
|20,991
|42,989
|-51%
|Fortuner
|158
|166
|-5%
|1211
|-25%
|1,071
|2,009
|-47%
|Hilux
|346
|250
|-38%
|584
|-41%
|3,238
|4,568
|-29%
|Total
|2,592
|5,157
|-50%
|4,510
|-43%
|25,300
|49,566
|-49%
ALSO READ
Toyota and BYD Become Partners to Launch New EVs
Honda too showed a 59% fall on YoY basis and 27% on a MoM basis.
|Honda
|March-20
|March-19
|YoY
|Feb-20
|MoM
|9MFY20
|9MFY19
|YOY
|Civic/City
|1,327
|3,449
|-62%
|1,868
|-29%
|11,992
|32,209
|-63%
|BRV
|237
|362
|-35%
|273
|-13%
|2,069
|3,679
|-44%
|Total
|1,564
|3,811
|-59%
|2,141
|-27%
|14,061
|35,888
|-61%
What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.