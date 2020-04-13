Car Sales Come to a Halt in March as Suzuki Posts Lowest Numbers in a Decade

According to the recent information released by the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturers Association (PAMA), the auto industry has seen their sales fall by more than 46.8% during the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

As per the data, the sales during July-March of the current fiscal year are at 85,330 – a fall from 160,359 when compared to the same period last year.

On a Year-to-Year basis, the picture is even grimmer with sales falling by over 70% in March of this year when compared to March 2019.

One of the major reasons behind these dismal numbers is the Corona Virus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown with multiple car companies shutting their operations for the time being.

March was pretty bad for Suzuki which posted their lowest sales since March, 2009 with a fall of 81% in sales on YoY basis and 50% fall on a MoM basis.

Suzuki March-20 March-19 YoY Feb-20 MoM 9MFY20 9MFY19 YOY Swift 82 386 -79& 186 -56% 1,548 3,610 -57% Cultus 710 2,253 -68% 1,535 -54% 10,555 17,038 -38% Wagon R 310 2,982 -90% 699 -56% 6,122 24,582 -75% Mehran – 3,942 N/A 3 N/A 1,702 26,402 -94% Alto 884 – N/A 1,620 -45% 27,956 – N/A Bolan 394 2,144 -82% 719 -45% 4,467 13,529 -67% Ravi 293 2,108 -86% 615 -52& 5,953 14,408 -59% Total 2,673 13,615 -81% 5,377 -50% 58,303 99,569 -41%

Toyota and Honda were also dismal with Toyota showing a 50% decrease on YoY basis with a 43% fall on a MoM basis.

Toyota March-20 March-19 YoY Feb-20 MoM 9MFY20 9MFY19 YOY Corolla 2,089 4,741 -56% 3,715 -44% 20,991 42,989 -51% Fortuner 158 166 -5% 1211 -25% 1,071 2,009 -47% Hilux 346 250 -38% 584 -41% 3,238 4,568 -29% Total 2,592 5,157 -50% 4,510 -43% 25,300 49,566 -49%

Honda too showed a 59% fall on YoY basis and 27% on a MoM basis.

Honda March-20 March-19 YoY Feb-20 MoM 9MFY20 9MFY19 YOY Civic/City 1,327 3,449 -62% 1,868 -29% 11,992 32,209 -63% BRV 237 362 -35% 273 -13% 2,069 3,679 -44% Total 1,564 3,811 -59% 2,141 -27% 14,061 35,888 -61%

