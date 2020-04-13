Director Health KP Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Director of Public Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Dr. Ikramullah, has tested positive for the virus.

Dr. Ikramullah, one of the frontline fighters against the novel coronavirus in KP, has been very vigilant against the deadly virus.

KP’s Health and Finance Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra, announced the news on Twitter. He said that Dr. Ikramullah is in high spirits and is self-isolating at home.

Jhagra said that Dr. Ikram’s office and the relevant premises are being sanitized, and close contacts will be tested for their safety.

1. Today, one of our most committed public health professionals, and part of our COVID19 response team, Dr. Ikramullah, Director Public Health KP has tested positive for Corona virus. I just talked to him. He is in high spirits, feeling good, and isolated at his home. — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) April 13, 2020

In a series of tweets, Jhagra thanked the director health for his services, and wished him a full recovery so he gets back to fight against the virus.

He is an asset that we all are proud of.

So far, KP has reported 744 cases and 34 deaths due to coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, the province reported 45 cases and 4 new deaths. So far, 145 people have recovered from the virus.