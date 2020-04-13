Director Health KP Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Posted 30 mins ago by Raza Rizvi

Director of Public Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Dr. Ikramullah, has tested positive for the virus.

Dr. Ikramullah, one of the frontline fighters against the novel coronavirus in KP, has been very vigilant against the deadly virus.

KP’s Health and Finance Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra, announced the news on Twitter. He said that Dr. Ikramullah is in high spirits and is self-isolating at home.

ALSO READ

Oxford Scientists Claim Coronavirus Vaccine Will be Ready in September

Jhagra said that Dr. Ikram’s office and the relevant premises are being sanitized, and close contacts will be tested for their safety.

 

ALSO READ

Situation Report: 590 New Cases, 21 Deaths Reported Over Weekend

In a series of tweets, Jhagra thanked the director health for his services, and wished him a full recovery so he gets back to fight against the virus.

He is an asset that we all are proud of.

So far, KP has reported 744 cases and 34 deaths due to coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, the province reported 45 cases and 4 new deaths. So far, 145 people have recovered from the virus.

Raza Rizvi

Explore on Ltd.
>