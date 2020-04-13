ECC Approves 200,000 Tons of Wheat for Utility Stores

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet has approved additional 200,000 metric tons of wheat for the Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet today at the Cabinet Division.

According to the released statement, ECC approved the allocation of an additional 200,000 M.T of wheat for Utility Stores Corporation from PASSCO, the approved quantity will be released in tranches. The first tranche will be 50,000 MT, which will be released immediately; the rest will be released on demand by USC.

The total cost of this package is Rs. 8.690 billion including incidental charges of 1.690 billion. The chair also directed that the record of the USC and PASSCO may be completely computerized so that it may ensure transparency and facilitate decision making.

There was also a discussion in ECC on data collection from private flour mills in order to ascertain the correct situation of demand and supply of wheat/atta in the country and to ensure accuracy in decision making.

The chair also asked the Poverty Alleviation Division to ensure transparency and efficiency in the disbursement of funds in wake of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Secretary Poverty Alleviation Social Safety Division assured the ECC that no one would be allowed to swindle the poor people of this country, he further informed that multiple arrests have already been made and exemplary punishment will be given to those who cheat the poor.

The division also briefed the ECC that so far 1.7 million families have been paid under the Ehsaas program and payments to remaining families are underway.