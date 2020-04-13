Govt is Making Arrangements to Bring Back Pakistanis Stranded in UAE

According to Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Ghulam Dastgir, the embassy is awaiting a decision from Islamabad regarding the repatriation flights for its citizens in the UAE.

The ambassador said that the government is making arrangements and setting up quarantine facilities for returning Pakistanis, after which it would begin the repatriation of its citizens.

Earlier, UAE had threatened to reevaluate its labor ties with nations failing to take back their citizens who have lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without mentioning any country, the UAE’s Human Resources and Emiratisation Ministry stated:

Several countries have not been responsive about allowing back their citizens who have applied to return home under the current circumstances. The UAE government is considering to impose strict quotas on work visas issued to nationals of those states.

Moreover, hundreds of Pakistanis have requested the Federal Ombudsman to make arrangements for their safe return to Pakistan from the UAE.

Many Pakistanis are languishing in different countries after the government abruptly suspended international flight operations.

According to Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis in Federal Ombudsman, Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar, around 4,000 Pakistanis are stranded in the US, the UK, Canada, South Africa, Indonesia, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Australia, France, and Spain.