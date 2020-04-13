Oppo Ace 2 Launched With Flagship Specs & Quad Cameras

After launching its Find X2 series, Oppo is ready to introduce its Oppo Ace 2 smartphone that is a part of Oppo’s attempt to revamp its smartphone lineup. The smartphone comes as a successor to the original Reno Ace launched in October 2019.

Just like its predecessor, the smartphone packs a bunch of impressive specifications. Let’s take a look.

Design and Display

Following a design profile similar to the recently launched Nokia 8.3, the Oppo Ace 2 comes with a quad-sensor rear camera housed in a circular camera module.

It is built around a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, 500 nits brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 402 PPI pixel density.

According to the OEM, the display is perfectly optimized for 22 games, including Smooth System and Peace Elite. To make the whole experience even smoother, Oppo claims that the phone can reach 1100 nits peak brightness using the latest E3 luminescent material and GCP2.0 surreal enhanced image quality.

The in-display fingerprint sensor is four times faster and safer than regular fingerprint sensors.

Internals and Storage

Internally, this upper mid-range smartphone will be driven by the top of the line Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset topped with 8 GB or 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 3.0 onboard storage. The storage also comes with Turbo Write and HPB technology to catch up with the 5G network speed.

It is equipped with a Multi-stage vibration-sensing linear motor topped with 4D game vibration sense 2.0 that does not rely on game data, rather adapts to sound waveforms and vibration levels through image, sound, and touch signal recognition.

For an immersive sound experience, Oppo Ace 2 comes with Stereo dual speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology.

Last but not least is the 4D constant cooling system that features a “T type” VC uniform heat condensing copper plate and multilayer graphite, improving heat dissipation.

On the software front, it runs on ColorOS 7.1 flavored Android 10.0.

Cameras

At the back, the smartphone boasts a quad-sensor camera with 48 MP Sony IMX586 main sensor accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle sub-camera with 119 degrees FoV, 2 MP light leakage portrait style lens and 2 MP retro portrait style lens.

For selfies, it is equipped with a single sensor 16 MP snapper sitting in a punch hole.

Battery and Pricing

Oppo Ace 2 packs a 4000 mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 wired charging, 40W AirVOOC wireless charging, and 10W wireless reverse charging.

The pricing and availability details are still under wraps.

Oppo Ace 2 specifications