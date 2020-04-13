Oxford Scientists Claim Coronavirus Vaccine Will be Ready in September

Scientists at Oxford University have claimed that the vaccine to treat COVID-19 will be ready by September.

In an interview with the Times of London, Sarah Gilbert revealed that Phase I of the clinical trial will start within the next 2 weeks.

Sarah Gilbert, a professor of vaccinology and supervisor of the Oxford research team, stated that she is 80% confident about the effectiveness of the vaccine being developed by her team.

I think there’s a high chance that it will work based on other things that we have done with this type of vaccine. It’s not just a hunch and as every week goes by we have more data to look at, I would go for 80%, that’s my personal view.

When asked whether having a working vaccine by September would be the ideal scenario, Gilbert said:

Yes, and we have to go for that. Such a timeframe is just about possible if everything goes perfectly.

Oxford researchers led by Sarah Gilbert are in discussions with the UK government about the funding required to manufacture millions of vaccine doses. The team has also sought permission to begin production immediately if the vaccine proves to cure COVID-19.

COVID-19 has killed more than 114,000 and infected 1.8 million people, according to the latest reports.