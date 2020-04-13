Punjab Bans Tenant Evictions for Two Months

The Government of Punjab has banned the eviction of tenants due to delayed or non-payment of rent, according to a notification by the provincial home department.

The notification states,

During the period of the lockdown, no landlord shall evict any tenant forcefully, illegally or without due process of law, on account of non-payment/delay payment of the rent.’

The ban has been imposed by Additional Home Secretary Momin Agha under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and will remain in place for the next two months.

The number of coronavirus cases is rapidly increasing in Punjab, which is alarming and highly dangerous. Hence the government is taking all mandatory, pragmatic and possible measures to contain and counter the further spread of coronavirus on war footings.