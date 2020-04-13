Tecno Mobile Extends Warranties on Smartphones amid Coronavirus Lockdown

In the wake of Coronavirus lockdown, Tecno mobile has announced to extend the smartphone warranty for an additional two months not only in Pakistan but in more than 15 countries globally.

As the world continues to grapple with economic recession and COVID-19 emergency, Tecno is endeavoring to facilitate its valued customers across the globe.

As more and more cities are being placed in lock down, businesses having to shut down and social distancing being observed throughout Pakistan, this news is surely comforting for all Tecno consumers.

The warranty extension applies to the sold products, whose warranty expires from March 20th to May 30th, 2020. Moreover, Smartphone users can easily claim the extension online from April 15th to May 15th via Carl care Application.

Moreover, it bears mentioning that Tecno’s offline customers can also avail of this offer by visiting any Carl care after-service outlet and claim assistance from the store staff.

Creek Ma, the General Manager of Tecno mobiles said in a discussion, “Tecno being a consumer-centric brand has decided to extend the smartphone warranty for an additional two months. In this critical time, Tecno is standing with people of Pakistan and assuring its support in every possible way.”

In the time of lockdown and social distancing, people are increasingly relying on their phones to stay connected with their peers, office fraternity as well as with the medical services.

In this tense situation, the extension on after-sale warranty service on Tecno’s smartphone is a blessing for Pakistani consumers that would help build confidence among them about the reliability of the product.