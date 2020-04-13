Zong Pledges Rs 1.5 Billion Towards Pakistan’s Fight Against Covid-19

In the country’s biggest Covid-19 support so far, Zong has pledged a whopping Rs 1.5 billion in Pakistan’s fight of the pandemic.

Zong is yet to make the announcement, but we can confirm the development through well placed sources in the company.

According to the sources, the Chinese telecom giant will be extending this support via major partnerships with Pakistani govt and health authorities.

A significant part of the aid will also come in the shape of discounted telecom services and special offers to facilitate work and study from home.

The pledge is also reflective of the Pakistan-China friendship and comes at a time when China, once the Covid-19 hub, is recovering from the pandemic as Pakistan approaches its peak.

Pakistan has seen a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in recent days, ruling out any chances of relaxation in restrictions and lockdowns anytime soon.

If the situation persists, this will add further to the troubles of the hard-stricken daily-wagers, who are currently out of jobs and short in supplies.

Zong’s contribution, at a very critical time, could help those struggling communities. If and when announced, the aid will be an example for other players in the industry to follow.

This is a developing story and more details will be added to it as they are received.