Coronavirus: Global Tally Passes 2 Million, Fatalities 120,000 [Live Updates]

The number of worldwide Covid-19 infections has passed the 2 million mark with lives claimed by the virus approaching 120,000. So far, about 448,000 people who have also recovered from the disease.

The US tops the world with most infections and deaths that currently stand at over 587,000 and 23,600 respectively. Spain has overtaken Italy with over 170,000 infections (compared to Italy’s about 160,000), but the latter has more deaths on record (about 20,500) from the virus.

While the New York State’s death toll topped 10,000, the death rate in Italy, Spain, and France – three of the countries worst-affected by the coronavirus – appears to be slowing.

In Pakistan, the virus tally is nearing 6,000 as fatalities approach the 100 mark. About 1,100 people have recovered from the disease in the country so far. The center is mulling loosening virus rules as the lockdown adds more to the country’s impoverished millions.

An announcement on this is expected sometime today.

Here are the latest updates:

11.30 am Situation Report: 342 new cases including 137 paramedics tested positive for coronavirus Pakistan saw 342 new coronavirus cases on Monday, April 13th, 2020, including 137 paramedics and other healthcare staff. 232 out of 342 new cases, or around 70%, were from Punjab — where a major chunk of positive cases was from Tableeghi Jamat. Three new deaths related to coronavirus complications were also reported during the past 24 hours, the lowest since March 31st, 2020. 125 patients recovered from COVID-19, taking the number of recoveries to 1,378. The number of new hospitalizations also decreased and reached 1,368, down from 1,402. Critically ill patients (or those on ventilators), also decreased from 47 to 46. Read the full report here. 10.45 am U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 23,000 U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 23,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, as officials said the worst may be over and the outbreak could reach its peak this week. The United States, with the world’s third-largest population, has recorded more fatalities from COVID-19 than any other country. There were a total of nearly 570,000 U.S. cases as of Monday with over 1.8 million reported cases globally. Deaths reported on Sunday numbered 1,513, the smallest increase since 1,309 died on April 6. The largest number of fatalities, over 10,000, was in New York state with the concentration in and around New York City, the most populous U.S. city with about 8.4 million people. -Reuters 10.15 am 22 doctors of Multan’s Nishtar Hospital have tested positive so far With another 6 doctors testing positive for coronavirus, the number of the doctors contracting the virus at Multan’s Nishtar Hospital has risen to 22 so far. According to the hospital administration, more virus tests of doctors, paramedics, and other officials related to the hospital are being carried out. 10.00 am India extends lockdown till May 3 #BREAKING India nationwide lockdown extended until May 3: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/nkj8PjWaC5 — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 14, 2020 9.45 am Confirmed coronavirus cases pass 2 million worldwide New York’s coronavirus death toll topped 10,000 even as the lack of fresh hot spots in the US or elsewhere in the world yielded a ray of optimism and fueled discussions Monday about how some places might begin to reopen. The brunt of the disease has been felt most heavily in New York, Italy, France, Spain and the United Kingdom, but grim projections of a virus that would spread with equal ferocity to other corners of America and the world have not yet materialized after more than a month of measures meant to blunt its impact. Even so, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 2 million on Monday. -AP 9.30 am All Pakistani universities to resume classes from 1st June According to the Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr. Tariq Banuri, HEC is devising different strategies to resume academic activities online for students countrywide affected by the closure of institutions in Pakistan due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Banuri said that HEC has already inked an agreement with telecom companies to offer special data bundles for students, especially those living in distant areas, at affordable prices. The HEC is also mulling over providing Smartphones to students who cannot afford to buy one after reports emerged revealing that numerous students remained absent from online classes because they did not have a smartphone. Universities have been directed to provide HEC with the data of such students. Read full story here. 9.00 am Doctor in KP bathes Covid-19 victim & leads funeral prayers after everyone backs out A doctor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Dr. Hafiz Sanaullah, is being hailed as a hero after he bathed a coronavirus patient’s body, led his funeral prayers and burial after religious leaders refused to do so. In Muslim societies, the responsibility of bathing (Islamic ritual of ghusl) a dead body and leading his funeral prayers lies with religious clerics, but in this case, no one agreed to even come close to the body due to the fear of the virus. Dr. Sanaullah is treating COVID-19 patients at a government-run hospital in Besham, Shangla district of KP. According to him, the hospital management approached a local cleric for his funeral proceedings, he refused, suggesting the doctor should do that himself. Read full story here. 8.00 am Teleschool goes on air today to compensate for academic loss Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated a national broadcast education channel to mitigate the loss faced by the students due to the closure of educational institutions till May 31 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Teleschool — the dedicated TV channel — will be aired through a beam provided by Pakistan Television (PTV) from Tuesday (today) across the country from 8am to 6pm for online education from class one to 12. -Dawn 6.00 am 170 new cases reported in Punjab Punjab’s Covid-19 tally has just risen to 2,862 as 170 new cases have emerged in the province. Punjab's #COVID19 stats as on 13th April:

Total confirmed cases: 2,826

Non-Quarantined cases: 1,059

DGK & Multan Quarantine: 701

Jail prisoners: 89

Members of Tableeghi Jama'ats: 977

Deaths: 24

Critical Patients: 9

Recoveries: 508

Tests Conducted: 41,781#PunjabCoronavirusUpdate — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) April 13, 2020 3.00 am 101 Covid-19 patients from Tableeghi Jamaat test negative As many as 101 members of the Tableeghi Jamaat, who has tested positive for Covid-19, have now tested negative for the virus. Out of the 135 samples collected on Sunday, 129 returned negative on Monday. These patients were quarantined in different isolation wards. 2.00 am 1 more death, 56 new cases reported in KP KP has reported 1 more Covid-19 death in the province raising its fatalities to 35. Another 56 confirmed coronavirus have brought the provincial total to 800.

For our coronavirus coverage from April 13, click here.