KP Launches e-Razakar Program to Resolve Citizens’ Issues At Doorsteps

To enhance relief activities mid coronavirus outbreak, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has initiated the e-Razakar program to recruit volunteers.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan announced this in a press briefing on Monday. He said that the Razakar force will work under the provincial relief department.

He explained that the initiative will have no connection with the federal government’s Corona Relief Tiger Force and will help to resolve citizens’ complaints and issues at their doorsteps.

As per the details, the provincial government has also launched a toll-free e-Razakar helpline. KP citizens can dial 1700 to get access to:

Information related to Coronavirus

Free medical advice

Pharmacy & psychiatric services at their doorsteps

Women & children protection

Municipal Services

Civil Defence services

Can talk to representatives of 1122, PDMA & PMRU

More services will be added to the helpline soon.

Wazir Blasts CM Murad

In a separate press briefing, Advisor to CM KP, Ajmal Wazir fired back at Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah for his blame game against the federal government. He asked him not to play politics as his suggestions were seriously considered in every meeting.

He also rubbished the accusation that 1100 pilgrims returning from Iran had gone missing, saying that they were sent to two quarantine facilities in Dera Ismail Khan and Peshawar.

Most of the pilgrims had tested negative. Those with infections were kept in isolation and are being treated accordingly, he added.