Ministry of Commerce is Actively Trying to Resolve Problems Caused by COVID-19

Ministry of Commerce is actively engaging with all relevant stakeholders to understand the issues related to trade and investment in the wake of a global outbreak of COVID-19 and formulate comprehensive solutions for sustainable economic growth in the country.

This was said by Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Investment in a meeting with a delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The delegation attended a meeting at the Ministry of Commerce to discuss problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Commerce and his team.

Assuring the delegation of complete support from Ministry of Commerce, the Advisor informed that Ministry of Commerce has already tasked its Trade and Investment Officers posted abroad to explore new and viable markets for the import of food items and to ensure that export orders of Pakistani exporters are not canceled, noted the released statement.

During the meeting, the delegation informed about the issues faced by the business community, including support from local administration for the opening of business activities to fulfill export orders.

Secretary Commerce assured the delegation of early resolution of their problems by taking up these issues during the meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) of the National Coordination Committee. The delegation was further apprised of different expeditious measures adopted by the government to resolve issues of the export-related industry during this crisis.

Mr. Dawood also apprised the delegation of the progress on a relief package for the industry particularly the SME sector along with protection to the workers who have suffered due to lockdowns in the country.