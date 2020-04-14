PM Increases Kamyab Jawan Program’s Loan Limit to Rs. 25 Million

In a bid to provide greater entrepreneurship opportunities to the country’s youth, Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to enhance the loan limit under the Kamyab Jawan program.

According to details, the premier has decided to enhance the current limit of Rs. 5 million to Rs. 25 million.

The decision was taken during a meeting with Advisor on Finance Dr. Hafeez Shaikh and Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, said a press release issued by the PM’s office media wing.

2) نوجوانوں کو بڑے کاروباری مواقع دینے کے لئے مزید سہولت فراہم کرنے کا فیصلہ رقم کی فراہمی کی زیادہ سے زیادہ حد 50 لاکھ سے بڑھا کر ڈھائی کروڑ تک کر دی گئی رقم پر واجب ادا انڑسٹ ریٹ بھی 8 فیصد سے کم کرنے کا فیصلہ — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 14, 2020

It also decided to reduce the interest rate from 8% on the borrowed amounts, and include all banks in the Kamyab Jawan program. During the meeting, the prime minister also directed to expedite the process of distributing the amounts among the applicants after improvement in the current situation.

4) لاک ڈاون میں نرمی آتے ہی نوجوانوان کو کاروباری میدان میں آگے لائیں,وزیراعظم نوجوان ملک کا اثاثہ ہیں ان پر مزید سرمایہ کاری کریں گے,وزیراعظم عمران خان ملکی معیشت کو سنبھالنے میں نوجوانوں کا کردار بھی اہم ہوگا,وزیراعظم — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 14, 2020

He said that country’s youth should be given more opportunities and facilities.

Mentioning the critical role of youth in stabilizing the country’s economy, he observed that after relaxation in the lockdown, the youth should be encouraged to excel in the small and medium businesses.

The premier further added that youth are the real asset of the country and the government is keen to invest in them.