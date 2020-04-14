Raspberry Pi Will be Used to Power Ventilators Around The World

It is no news that the ongoing pandemic has caused a shortage of medical supplies all over the world. Several companies are donating personal protective equipment (PPE) and producing ventilators to fill the gap and now the Raspberry Pi Foundation has stepped in as well.

The UK based company is ramping up its production of Raspberry Pi boards to help manufacturers keep up with the demand for ventilators. Although the company’s cheapest ($5) Raspberry Pi board only has a single 1.0GHz CPU core and 512MB RAM, it is more than enough for the simple computing needs of a ventilator.

Additionally, since these boards can be mass-produced quickly, it makes them ideal for the ongoing shortage of ventilators. CEO and Founder of the Raspberry Pi Foundation, Eben Upton, told Tom’s Hardware that the company has been able to produce 192,000 boards in the first quarter of this year and are planning to make 250,000 boards in the second.

Raspberry Pi ‘builds to stock’ rather than ‘building to order,’ so we generally have products either on-hand or in the pipeline with short lead times.

He also said that this is the first time his company’s boards are being used for medical purposes.

He didn’t reveal when these boards will be delivered to countries facing a shortage but since they can be quickly produced in large numbers, it shouldn’t take too long.