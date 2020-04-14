Situation Report: 342 New Cases Including 137 Paramedics Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Pakistan saw 342 new coronavirus cases on Monday, April 13th, 2020, including 137 paramedics and other healthcare staff. 232 out of 342 new cases, or around 70%, were from Punjab — where a major chunk of positive cases was from Tableeghi Jamat.

Three new deaths related to coronavirus complications were also reported during the past 24 hours, the lowest since March 31st, 2020.

125 patients recovered from COVID-19, taking the number of recoveries to 1,378.

The number of new hospitalizations also decreased and reached 1,368, down from 1,402. Critically ill patients (or those on ventilators), also decreased from 47 to 46.

137 paramedic and healthcare staff tested positive with Coronavirus with 45 professionals from Sindh and 30 from Punjab. 78 out of 137 included doctors while 25 of them were nurses with 34 professionals from paramedics and other health staff.

More can be seen in the graphs below:

Deaths

Overall Picture

Region Total Cases Cases in 24 Hrs Deaths Deaths in 24 Hrs AJK 43 03 0 0 Balochistan 231 01 2 0 GB 233 09 3 0 Islamabad 131 01 1 0 KP 800 56 35 1 Punjab 2,826 232 24 1 Sindh 1,452 56 31 1 Total 5,716 342 96 3

Breakdown of Cases

Zaireen from Iran: 1,369 (24%)

Foreign Returners from Other Countries: 1,292 (23%)

Tableeghi Jamaat: 1,289 (23%)

Other Local Transmission: 1,766 (31%)

Total Tests Conducted

Region Tests Conducted Last 24 Hours AJK 992 82 Balochistan 4,012 106 Gilgit Baltistan 1,563 87 Islamabad 3,947 111 KP 3,793 315 Punjab 41,781* 1,925 Sindh 13,840 531 Total 69,928 3,157

*Tests for Punjab are for both Public and Private Labs

Suspected Cases

Region Total Cases Last 24 Hours AJK 992 82 Balochistan 4,341 119 Gilgit Baltistan 1,644 91 Islamabad 3,947 111 KP 4,783 478 Punjab 21,885 2,490 Sindh 13,840 531 Total 51,432 3,902