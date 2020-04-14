Telecom Sector to be Given Functional Industry Status by Ministry of Industries

The Ministry of Industries and Production agreed to the proposal that the telecom sector should be given the functional industry status.

The first meeting of the Committee on Issues of Cellular Mobile Operators was held on Monday. The meeting was chaired by the Federal Secretary Ministry of IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui.

In line with directions of the Prime Minister, a committee on Issues of Cellular Mobile Operators was formed to evaluate the issues and formulate recommendations for submission to the Prime Minister’s Office including settlement of license renewal matters with cellular mobile operators that will help the government in valuable income generation in the current crisis situation.

Matters related to additional spectrum allocation in Pakistan and AJK & GB, mutually agreed license renewal frameworks, tax rationalization, Right of Way (RoW) and reduction of NADRA Biometric Verification Charges were discussed during the meeting.

During the meeting, NADRA was requested to reduce charges of biometric verification of SIM cards especially in view of this situation resulted after COVID-19 in the country. A representative of NADRA sought some time to discuss the matter with its chairman and board.

The chairperson directed NADRA to give its version in this regard next week. Ministry of Industries and Production agreed to the proposal that the telecom sector should be given functional industry status.

The telecom operators shared their interest in an additional spectrum auction in Pakistan and AJK & GB to facilitate quality mobile broadband services necessary to assist people, especially students and professionals, to work from home and comply with COVID-19 related advisory.

The chairperson emphasized the need for urgent availability of the required spectrum in Pakistan and AJK & GB and that Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Northern Areas has already been sensitized to take lead on the matter for their respective areas in line with applicable laws.

It was decided that proposals shall be prepared for the withdrawal of withholding tax for 90 days as a relief for cellular consumers during this situation in addition to the tax harmonization between the Federation and provinces regarding FED/GST. The chairperson directed PTA and telecom industry to work together to firm up proposals regarding data pricing to avoid abuse of service.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Ministry of IT, Cabinet Division, Ministry Finance, Ministry of Industries & Production, Federal Board of Revenue, representatives from PTA, NADRA and Cellular Mobile Operators