Karachi Port Docks its Biggest Container Ship Yet

According to Karachi Port Trust (KPT), the South Hampton Express has become the biggest ship, in terms of capacity, to have ever docked at the port.

With a total capacity of carrying 12,600 containers, Southampton Express was docked South Asia Pakistan Terminals at the Karachi Port.

The ship is 366.1 meters long and 14.8 meters deep with a beam of 48.3 meters. Southampton Express arrived from Abu Dhabi and will depart with 2,000 containers from Pakistan.

Chairman KPT, Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar has directed the port’s management to ensure all operations are conducted in line with the SOPs enforced by the government because of the coronavirus outbreak.

KPT spokesperson said that staff and workers at the Karachi port are continuously inspected according to the Chairman’s guidelines.

Moreover, KPT has screened all crew members of the Southampton Express for COVID-19. All of them are reported to be healthy showing no symptoms of the disease.

The spokesperson further added that the KPT regularly disinfects the port area as a precautionary measure to ensure that trade remains unaffected.