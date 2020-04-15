MoITT Secretary Congratulates Daraz for Launching Paksitan’s First E-Commerce Index

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MoITT) Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has said that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is taking steps to promote information technology in the country.

He attended the launch of Pakistan’s first E-Commerce Index organized by Daraz through video conference today.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the importance of e-commerce and online purchase of products is increasing day by day especially in view of the present situation.

He said that the internet is a basic need in Pakistan and there is a dire need for internet penetration and internet connectivity to facilitate the people.

Ministry of IT through its attached organization Universal Service Fund (USF) launched different projects for providing broadband facilities in unserved and underserved areas of the country, he said.

He said that it is vital that every citizen of Pakistan should be provided quality internet, voice and data facilities. Secretary IT said that the Ministry of IT is fully cooperating with other ministries and extending its support in their programs.

Shoaib congratulated the management and team of Daraz for launching the E-Commerce Index and providing an online platform for people to buy and sell different products.

Earlier, Managing Director Daraz Ehsan Saya briefed the Federal Secretary IT about the E-Commerce Index powered by Daraz. He said that Daraz is a leading e-commerce platform in Pakistan that is not only facilitating people but also has created around 65,000 jobs.

He apprised that E-Commerce Index paints a holistic picture of those who are shopping online in Pakistan, what consumers are purchasing and how they are making payments.

He was told that data compiled in this report also presents shoppers’ buying behavior and their demands. By understanding these patterns, major players in the E-Commerce landscape can better serve their customers and contribute to the industry’s growth