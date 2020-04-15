Ponting Names Aussie Batsman Scared to Face Shoaib Akhtar’s Fastest Spell

Former Australia skipper, Ricky Ponting, has declared the 1999 Perth Test spell by Shoaib Akhtar as the fastest he had ever faced throughout his celebrated career.

Last week, Ponting called former England all-rounder, Andrew Flintoff, as the best bowler he had ever played against. This prompted a series of different questions aimed at the 2 times ODI World Cup winner.

Responding to one such question, Ponting revealed the fastest spell he had faced was bowled by Pakistan legend, Shoaib Akhtar.

Got plenty of questions the other day after calling the Flintoff over the best I’d faced. This from Shoaib Akhtar was the fastest spell I’d ever faced and trust me Justin wasn’t backing up too far at the other end.

Shoaib Akhtar reciprocated Ponting’s compliment and termed him the bravest batsman.

Only Ricky Ponting could have played it like this. He was the bravest. Justin Langer definitely wanted to stay at the non-striker end.

