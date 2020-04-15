Punjab to Increase Daily Testing Capacity to 10,000 Soon

Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister of Punjab, has said that the province is aiming to boost its daily testing capacity and hopes to carry out 10,000 tests for the coronavirus on a daily basis.

The province, to date, has carried out the most tests in the country with around 43,000 tests and has the most cases with the current tally at 2945 positive cases and 28 fatalities.

The Chief Minister revealed this information to the media and added that field hospitals with 4,500 beds have also been established.

ALSO READ

These Businesses & Industries Are Allowed to Operate During Lockdown

The Chief Minister added that eight new labs will be opened in the province to help deal with the virus. The provincial government has eased some of the lockdown restrictions but public transport is still suspended; public places such as shopping malls, restaurants and others will remain shut.

You can read the complete order below:

Order of partial lockdown, by Govt of Punjab, under "The Punjab Infectious Diseases (Control and Prevention) Ordinance 2020" and its Exceptions: pic.twitter.com/r1T1i7SHYH — Government of Punjab (@GOPunjabPK) April 15, 2020

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.