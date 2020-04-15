Shoaib Akhtar Reveals How He Would Get Kohli Out Every Single Time

When you talk about the most prized scalps in cricket today, the likes of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Willaimson, etc would be at the top of the list.

In a live Instagram session with Zainab Abbas, Shoaib Akhtar laid out his plan on how to get Virat Kohli’s wicket. The Rawalpindi Express said that Kohli can be sent back to the pavilion in two ways.

If I was bowling, I would go wider of the crease and pitch the ball up and shape it away from him in order to make him drive If that does not work, I will bowl him at 150 and he will get out.

Talking about the batsmen he enjoyed bowling to, Akhtar said that he dismissed Sachin Tendulkar 12-13 times.

I had a good time bowling to Sachin Tendulkar. He is one of the greatest batsmen of all-time but I dismissed him 12-13 times as well. Although, Indians only remember that one six which he hit me in Centurion [during the 2003 ICC World Cup] as it makes them really happy.

