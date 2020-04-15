Situation Report: 272 New Cases, 11 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

After a four week lock-down, some businesses in Pakistan have been allowed to open.

The country saw 272 new cases on April 14th, 2020 with 119 from Punjab, according to latest verified data issued by National Command and Control Center.

A total of 11 patients died during the past 24 hours, with four deaths each from Sindh and Punjab while another three deaths were reported by KPK.

Hospitalizations grew on April 14th to 1,496 in 24 hours up from 1,368 hospitalizations a day ago. 44 are reported to be in critical condition or are on ventilators.

Total number of recovered patients reached 1,446.

Numbers show that new cases or deaths haven’t spiked exponentially but the curve is still on a rise, indicating that cases aren’t flattening and the peak isn’t in sight yet.

35 (out of 107) deaths were reported during just the past four days.

We aren’t considering positive cases as an indicator since there are questions about the number of tests being done per day in Pakistan. According to stats, Pakistan is conducting less than 3,000 tests per day, while — as per Chairman NDMA — we have a capacity of over 30,000 tests per day.

For context, Pakistan is conducting 332 tests per million population, which is below many other countries. USA for instance, the top testing nation, is testing over 10,000 individuals per million people.

Death number, in Pakistan’s case where testing isn’t ubiquitous, is going to be crucial and a major indicator of COVID-19’s impact in the country.

We will have to see the fatality rate to gauge the impact of the outbreak.

More in the below graphs: