These Businesses & Industries Are Allowed to Operate During Lockdown

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to extend the coronavirus lockdown by two weeks. He said that all public places, transport, schools, and universities will remain closed till April 30.

However, realizing the difficulties faced by daily wage laborers, the government decided to open select businesses, low-risk industries with precautionary measures in place.

ALSO READ

Govt Extends Countrywide Lockdown

Soon after the Prime Minister’s address to the nation, Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar briefed media on industries that have been exempted from the second phase of lockdown.

He mentioned that vital industries, such as media, banks, relief organizations, grocery stores, petrol pumps are already operating during the lockdown and their supply chain will continue.

The industries and sectors exempted are listed below:

Chemical plants

E-commerce for delivery, etc.

Software developing firms

Paper packaging firms

Cement fertilizer plants

Laundry etc

Nursing Plants

Agriculture machinery

Agriculture Products

Glass manufacturing

Animal hospitals

Export industries with SOPs

Books and stationery shops

Construction industry with SOPs

ALSO READ

COVID-19 Has Destroyed All Economic Gains: SBP

Moreover, export industries with confirmed export orders will also be allowed to work.

The decision to allow electricians, tailors, mechanics, and barbers, etc., to work during lockdown has been left to the provinces based on the number of cases.